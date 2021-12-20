Experience the joy of Christmas with Klang Valley malls decked out for the festive season

Visitors taking pictures with the backdrop of a Christmas tree and gifts stacked up for the festive season. — Picture by Devan Manuel.

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, December 20 — Malls in the Klang Valley are decked in their finest for Christmas with vibrant decorations, fancy lights and lanterns.

For that Insta-worthy opportunity, here is Malay Mail’s guide to the shopping malls that will get you in the mood for the season.

Mid Valley Megamall

Huge cardboard cutouts filling up the center of the mall is a sight not to be missed. — Picture by Devan Manuel.

Get that homely Christmas winter vibe at Mid Valley megamall with Insta-worthy shots of the cardboard cutouts of fancy homes.

With a small stage in the center, one can take pictures of the Christmas tree together.

Pavillion

Huge Christmas tree flanked by two bears has been garnering attention at Pavilion KL. — Picture by Devan Manuel.

Looking for reindeers and foxes?

Head over to Pavillion mall where animals are perched on a makeshift ice rink.

A sight to behold for visitors and design-lovers, the theme of ‘Give a little love’, boasts a Christmas tree flanked by two bears.

EkoCheras mall

<IMAGE 3>

Who says dinosaurs can’t be part of the festive season?

Eco Cheras mall offers a dinosaur next to a Christmas tree.

A mini train ride is available where children can have fun while marveling at the Christmassy look of the mall.

With a variety of Christmas trees placed at the center of the stage, Eco Cheras mall is not to be missed with its colorful decorations and booths selling Christmas items.

Sunway Pyramid

Stacked gift boxes for a tree at Sunway Pyramids. — Picture by Devan Manuel.

Christmas is never complete without sharing the joy by giving and exchanging presents with our loved ones.

Sunway Pyramid Christmas tree is a myriad of gifts stacked up to form one.

Interested shoppers can visit the Adopt a Bear booth and do their part to help those in need.

One Utama

The gigantic Christmas tree with red flowers and stars at One Utama. — Picture by Devan Manuel.

Have some last minute Christmas gifts to buy for friends and family?

Visit One Utama shopping mall to get them while feasting your eyes on the huge Christmas tree decked out with flowers and stars as stalls offer handbags and Christmas decorations for sale for last minute shoppers.

Gardens Mall

A patio deck Christmas feast anyone?. — Picture by Devan Manuel.

Gardens Mall has got it all - lanterns, lighted reindeers and an Insta-worthy shot with a cosy feast at a decorated patio with presents and candles with reindeers.

MyTown Cheras

Look out for the elves who will 'welcome' you for a tour in the mall's snow village. — Picture by Devan Manuel.

MyTown Cheras is for anyone keen on a winter wonderland with its snow village with elves and Christmas trees.