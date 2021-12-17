Man in India dies trying to flee from lover’s husband who had been tracking them for two years

Panicked boyfriend jumps from the balcony after seeing lover's husband. — Picture via pexels

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 – A panicked boyfriend, Mohsin, 29, who tried to escape from his lover’s husband jumped from the fifth floor of an apartment and died in Jaipur, India.

According to the probe, Mohsin was in a live-in relationship with a married woman who has a young daughter.

They lived in a rented apartment unit in Pratap Nagar, reported India.com.

Police identified the deceased as Mohsin from Uttar Pradesh and also confirmed that the woman eloped with him two years ago.

Her husband, who had been searching for his missing wife, tracked her down to Jaipur on Sunday.

Mohsin, who didn't expect his visit, decided to leap from his house's balcony to escape from his lover's spouse.

Following the stunt, his girlfriend rushed him to the SMS Government Hospital.

Pratap Nagar Police Station House Officer, Balveer Singh, confirmed that Mohsin died the next day and his body was given to his family after the post-mortem on Tuesday.

He said Mohsin and his girlfriend had recently moved to the flat near NRI Circle and were previously living in a different area.