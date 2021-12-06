Friends of dead Ecuadorian remove body from coffin for last motorcycle ride

A dead Ecuadorian man had his body removed from the coffin by his friends before taking it for a ride on a motorcycle. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — In a final act of brotherhood, the body of a dead Ecuadorian man was removed from his coffin and taken on a last motorcycle ride by his friends.

In a video footage, some of Erick Cedeno’s friends were seen hoisting his body on the pillion rider seat while others cheered on, La Republica reported.

The friends claimed they received permission from Cedeno’s parents for the stunt.

Cedeno, 21, was killed last week, a month after his release from prison, while on his way to a friend’s funeral.

His friends claimed they wanted to pay tribute to Cedeno and say goodbye “as they should” with the trip and also sprayed alcoholic beverages on the coffin.

It is unclear if Cedeno was buried in the end

Police reportedly said that “this was the first time such an incident had taken place” in the city and described it as “an aberrant and unhealthy activity” although nobody was arrested.

An investigation has not been opened as the funeral is considered a private event and there have been no complaints.