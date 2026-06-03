KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho’s zombie thriller Colony has officially crossed RM20 million at the Malaysian box office, following weeks of strong word-of-mouth and widespread discussion among local moviegoers.

It was only a matter of time, as the reputation of Yeon Sang-ho — the director behind what many consider one of the greatest Korean zombie films ever made, Train to Busan — had helped generate strong anticipation for his latest take on the genre.

This milestone was acknowledged by director Yeon and the cast in a special video message posted recently on GSC’s Instagram account, before being widely shared across social media platforms.

The video features Yeon alongside the cast Jun Ji-hyun, Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Chang-wook, Kim Shin-rok, and Shin Hyun-been expressing their appreciation to Malaysian audiences.

“We are so thankful for the overwhelming love and support that you have shown Colony,” said Jun.

Koo added, “Thanks to you, the movie has officially surpassed RM20 million.”

“It means so much to us to see everyone enjoying the film together,” said Ji.

Kim also encouraged moviegoers who have yet to watch the film, saying, “If you haven’t seen Colony yet, please don’t miss the chance to watch it in theatres.”

“Thank you once again for this impressive milestone,” added Shin.

The video concluded with the director and cast saying, “Kamsahamnida! (thank you)”

Colony has enjoyed a strong run in Malaysia since its nationwide release on May 22.

Its box office journey began with RM1.4 million and quickly gathered momentum, surpassing RM10 million within its first week before eventually crossing the RM20 million mark.

It was also recently reported that Colony had surpassed 1 million admissions in Malaysia, further demonstrating the scale of its popularity.

The film continues to screen nationwide, with audiences still heading to cinemas to catch the latest zombie thriller.

The story follows a group of survivors trapped inside a sealed skyscraper after a mysterious infection spirals out of control.

Cut off from the outside world, they are forced into a brutal fight against infected humans who continuously mutate into increasingly dangerous forms.