In KL, man who quit school at 14 to help mum’s laksa business opens own burger stall at 23

Muhammad Hazim (left) now has his own burger stall and car after working hard to help keep his family afloat. — Pictures via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Dec 3 — Hard work and perseverance paid off for Muhammad Hazim Mohd Rosli, who finally managed to set up his own burger stall two months ago.

The KL-born man, 23, also managed to buy a second-hand car with cash after owning only a motorcycle for so long.

He shared with mStar that he quit studying after his father passed away when he was 14 to help his mother out with her laksa business.

“I had younger siblings after me and I felt responsible for looking after their schooling and expenses as my mother was only a housekeeper.

“I remember feeling sad looking at mum slogging to feed the family and that was when I decided to quit my studies to help the family.

“After helping my mother, I realised I had a keen interest in business and did my own selling hats, shoes and sunglasses.”

He confessed that while he loved venturing into his own business, the decision to quit his studies was a tough one as he had to think of his younger siblings and to keep the family afloat.

Obstacles that the entrepreneur had to overcome later was transporting products on his motorbike for delivery.

"I had a motorbike for so long and I didn't care what people thought of me when I had to carry big bags and multiple trips to and fro customers' homes.

“Lately, I’ve been selling my products online due to the Covid-19 pandemic and have been conducting livestreams on TikTok and Facebook.

“I’m glad and fortunate that after years of owning a motorbike I finally saved up and bought a second-hand car with cash and have my own burger stall in Ampang.”

“I only wished my late dad was able to see my business flourishing and see my new car,” he said.