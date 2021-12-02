British anti-vaxxer jailed three months for gluing lock of vaccination centre, 504 vulnerable unable to be vaccinated

Brown’s vandalism caused 504 vaccination appointments to be cancelled. — Picture via Pexels

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — A 53-year-old man was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for supergluing through the lock of a Covid-19 vaccination centre at Lowestoft Road in Gorleston.

According to the BBC, Hayden Brown committed the act on November 26 in order to prevent a total of 504 individuals from receiving vaccination doses.

All vaccination appointments had to be cancelled because the premises could not be opened.

Brown pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court to causing criminal damage and being a public nuisance by blocking 504 vulnerable people from receiving Covid-19 vaccine.

The accused also acknowledged possessing cannabis, which was recovered at his residence following his arrest.

He was detained on Tuesday after being identified in footage from surveillance cameras that were installed after two previous incidents in November.

Superintendent Nathan Clark said that the disruption caused a great deal of hardship to many, particularly the elderly and those who had decided to get immunised.

“A large number of the 504 people who were affected were elderly.

"This disruption will have caused great anxiety to those who have chosen to be vaccinated and then not able to attend..”