Whether it's residential, commercial or industrial, co-create tomorrow and beyond with EcoWorld

These homes by EcoWorld Development Group Berhad not only offer a place to live in but it also offers the co-creation of lifestyle, business and community to match the homeowner’s aspirations. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR. Nov 3 — Almost every kid grows up having a car they want to own.

Or a dream house.

A building that one can transform into a home that is comfortable and fulfils every need and fancy.

Most times, it is difficult to attain while some people only get a semblance of a dream home.

Some property developers have gone the extra mile to try and help buyers get their dream living space.

These homes by EcoWorld Development Group Berhad does not only offer a place to live in but it also offers the co-creation of lifestyle, business and community to match the homeowner’s aspirations.

“It’s not just about building homes or spaces,” said Datuk Chang Khim Wah, president and chief executive officer of EcoWorld Malaysia.

The public-listed property developer has 20 ongoing projects in the Klang Valley, Iskandar Malaysia and Penang.

They also have projects in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Overall, EcoWorld’s portfolio has conventional townships that offer innovative home concepts as well as exciting commercial offerings.

They are also the developer of one of the largest green and clean business park developments in the country.

“We strive to be thought leaders and innovators and to create products that are unique,” he added.

EcoWorld also launched a sub brand, duduk, last year to cater to the needs of the M40 group whilst tapping into the excellent infrastructure, built environment and comprehensive amenities of existing matured EcoWorld townships.

Together we create

In keeping with trying to provide dream homes to its customers, EcoWorld has developed a co-creation concept that took shape two years ago.

“We explored the idea of creating homes for all generations,” said Chang.

“Whether it’s residential, commercial or industrial, we want our customers to co-create tomorrow and beyond with EcoWorld.”

Chang added that co-creation was a collective effort to help customers have complete lifestyles in addition to living in a nurturing, thriving and sustainable community.

“We see ourselves as our customers’ co-creation partner,” he added.

“EcoWorld provides design concepts and green innovations, our customers tell us their wants and needs. And together, we create a place that will serve them and their loved ones for generations.”

He also emphasised that the co-creating process did not end when keys are handed over as post-purchase services are also provided.

Creating a home for generations

Together We Create Joyful Living — Life in an EcoWorld home truly embodies the life that you have always dreamed of, no matter your generation. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

The team at EcoWorld have also come up with various unique concepts for homeowners.

By analysing property buying trends and consumer insights, they found gaps in certain product offerings.

“We saw a need for products catering to first-time homebuyers and young families.

“And families who wanted to be close together but not under the same roof. This led us to conceptualise products such as Co-Home and ErgoHomes.”

Co-Home is a hybrid single floor living concept, where you can choose to purchase either an upper floor unit or a ground floor unit.

“With Co-Home, we addressed two main needs of aspiring homebuyers — a landed living lifestyle and affordability.

“And at the same time, it also appealed to multi-generational needs. Families that wanted to be close to each other but not under the same roof.”

ErgoHomes, meanwhile, was by the science of ergonomics.

Each unit is designed to be a corner unit because of its unique placement.

“ErgoHomes was born out of a need for a landed property that was affordable yet spacious enough,” he said.

Surround yourself with charming beauty and the elegance of nature in an EcoWorld home. No matter which part of the home you’re looking out from, you can feel relaxed and indulge in the romantic garden views. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

There is also EcoWorld’s collection of Garden Homes — an innovative home unit where homeowners can enjoy both indoor and outdoor living lifestyles.

Garden Homes at Eco Grandeur has a 5-feet* side garden that can be transformed into a mini Zen garden or relaxation spot.

Garden Homes at Eco Botanic has a 10-feet* lifestyle porch with views of both front and back gardens that can be converted into an indoor WFH space, entertainment area, kids play area, or even an outdoor BBQ and dining area.

There is also a 20-feet* to 30-feet* backlane garden where kids can enjoy the outdoors without the presence of cars and other vehicles in this car-free zone.

Garden Homes are now available at Eco Grandeur @ Klang Valley and Eco Botanic @ Iskandar Malaysia. Contact Eco Grandeur’s Sales Representative or Eco Botanic’s Sales Representative for more details.

Encase yourself in a serenity that is unparalleled. In a place that breathes, the sense of elegance that you exude and admire, your EcoWorld home awaits. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

With Eco Horizon’s Semi-D and Bungalow homes, one gets a flexible layout that allows the maximisation of spaces for the usage of big families and guests.

Homeowners can enjoy both indoor and outdoor living lifestyle with a private greenery area and a backlane garden.

Aside from having exclusive clubhouse facilities, all of Eco Horizon’s residential precincts are gated and guarded with security and 360-degree CCTV.

Get to know more about these Semi-D and Bungalow homes located in the serene neighbourhood of Eco Horizon by contacting Eco Horizon’s Sales Representative.

Creating thriving communities

Together We Create Thriving Communities — Successful communities are built on strong relationships and the pursuit of common goals. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

Chang also said as their townships were ever growing, it presented a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs to explore new ventures together with us.

“We believe successful communities are built on strong relationships and the pursuit of common goals.

“Our business networks, connectivity, innovation and focus on sustainability are the ingredients you need to take your business to the next level.”

Creating sustainable business

eco6: Together We Create Sustainable Business — EcoWorld’s green industrial products, innovative solutions and strategic locations give you the undeniable edge in your business venture.

Chang added that the company’s Eco Business Park (EBP) teams were well equipped to provide one-stop solutions for business needs.

The EBPs have green industrial products, innovative solutions and strategic

Eco Business Park I is the benchmark of industrial hubs of tomorrow. An advantage you can seize today. — Picture courtesy of EcoWorld

Eco Business Park I is a unified industrial hub in Tebrau that was established to provide a flexi space concept for businesses with a whole floor loading of 10kN/m2, making it suitable for corporate offices, retails, showrooms, warehouses and more.

Each unit comes with energy-efficient skylight that helps to reduce the usage of artificial lighting while lowering the cost of maintenance.

It is also designed to allow owners to expand the mezzanine floor for future development.

Learn more about EBP I by contacting Eco Business Park I’s Sales Representative.

All in all, EcoWorld has strived to not only be ahead of its competitors but to ultimately offer the best possible options to its customers.

For more information about the EcoWorld Dream Home Package or Business Launchpad Package, head over to their website today.

*Terms & conditions apply.