Restaurant in Sydney opens with rude and unprofessional staff to let customers unleash their inner ‘Karen’

Customers are expected to vent their frustrations and unleash their inner 'Karen'. — Picture via Facebook/Karen'sDiner

PETALING JAYA, Oct 22 — Don’t expect good customer service and polite staff as you enter Karen’s Diner located in Sydney, Australia.

Like its name suggests, diners are expected to vent their frustrations and anger to the restaurant’s manager.

The newly-opened unique restaurant derived its name from ‘Karen’ referencing a middle-class woman from a privileged position who loves to complain.

On its website, it stated that the restaurant is for anyone who wants to have an absurdly fun experience.

“At Karen’s you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen.

“A place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don’t care.

“Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent and we’re the perfect place for Karen’s everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the WORLD.”

The restaurant owner Aaron Rovuck told 7News that he wants customers to ‘let out their pent-up rage’ and ‘become the Karen they were meant to be’.

“The staff here are happy to take it.

“We love it, give it to us,” he said.