MyKuali’s Penang White Curry instant noodles tops list for Best Soupy Instant Noodles in NY Magazine

Penang White Curry instant noodles earned top spot in the Best Soupy Instant Noodles category. ― Picture via Instagram/mykuali

PETALING JAYA, Oct 7 ― MyKuali’s Penang White Curry instant noodles is the only Malaysian brand to come out tops in an instant noodles category in US magazine The Strategist.

The Strategist is a product-specific online publication by New York magazine.

It was stated that the Penang instant noodles earned first place in the Best Soupy Instant Noodles category, according to opinions of food writers, chefs and cookbook authors.

Los Angeles Times food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson said that his favourite instant noodles was the MyKuali’s Penang White Curry instant noodles.

“In my experience, you can’t go wrong with instant noodles from MyKuali,” he said.

In 2019, Peterson wrote an article “The official instant ramen power rankings” where the instant noodles earned second place after Indomie’s BBQ Chicken flavour.

Other famous brands that also won their categories include Indomie’s fried noodles that topped the Best Saucy Instant Noodles category.