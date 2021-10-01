Couple in Indonesia go viral on TikTok after deciding not to divorce at the last minute in court (VIDEO)

Couple called off divorce and announced their reunion on social media. ― Picture via Instagram/Raraaa18

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 ― An Indonesian couple recently went viral on TikTok when they decided not to divorce right before the court proceedings were about to take place.

The couple, Sirojut Tolibin and Faradila Ningrum, chose not to be separated at the last minute and proclaimed their rekindled love in court through a TikTok video.

The viral video has caught millions of internet users’ attention with 164,500 likes and 11,400 comments.

Adding to that, the clip garnered four million views and 3,606 shares.

Many TikTok users expressed their wishes for the couple to enjoy a meaningful new beginning.

In fact, some people advised the couple to have children in order to avoid unwanted disagreements and quarrels between them.

“Finally you made the right choice,” one user said.

“I almost divorced once. Thank God, we are fine now after giving birth to a baby boy,” said the second user.

“Thank god. May it last until forever,” another comment read.

“It is true that God flips people's hearts completely upside down,” said the fourth commenter.