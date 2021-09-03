Malaysian NGO, cosplayers bring cheer to children battling cancer through free video calls

A zoom session between superheroes and children diagnosed with cancer to bring them cheer. ― Picture courtesy of Dicky Halimy Osman

PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 ― Some cosplayers have been putting their superhero costumes to good use by entertaining children battling cancer.

And even with the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic, members of the non-governmental organisation Caza SuperHeroes have managed to bring cheer to the children.

They have gone online to do so.

Established in 2011, the group has been actively gathering cosplayers throughout the country donning superhero costumes to give encouragement to children battling cancer amid Covid-19.

Founder Natasha Emelia Laila Abdul Rahman, 33, told Malay Mail that in conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness month, the team was making video calls to children in the country to boost children's spirits.

“These past months, we have been focusing on helping 97 children diagnosed with stage four cancer including bone cancer, liver cancer and ovarian cancer.

“Whenever the children saw their favourite superheroes, their faces would light up and they would be excited to talk on the video calls.

“Some would continuously ask a lot of questions to their favourite superheroes, while our cosplayers would also give them words of encouragement to be strong.”

Local 'Spiderman' and 'Wonder Woman' chatting with little children accompanied by their parents. ― Picture courtesy of Dicky Halimy Osman

Natasha Emelia Laila said that she was thankful to have her husband Dicky Halimy Osmad, and their team of cosplayers throughout the country who were willing to give free video call sessions to the children.

The cosplayers, all hail from different parts of the country and each cosplayer is known for their own superhero costume.

“We also prepare two lists where the first one would be the child’s favourite superhero that they would like to meet and the second list would be their second favourite.

“So if they want to meet Superman but we don’t have a costume for that, we would ask the child for their second preference which could be Batman or Ironman,” she said.

Earlier this year, the NGO distributed food packs to families who have children with cancer including pampers, milk for babies.

The NGO is also selling face masks, and proceeds will be given to buy presents for the children.

Anyone keen on donating can message them on their Instagram page or contact 010-454 8895.