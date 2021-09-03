Four-year-old canine dubbed ‘UK’s most unwanted dog’ is still waiting to be adopted

Sue is an affectionate dog that is still looking for a forever family. ― Picture via Facebook/BathCatsandDogsHome

PETALING JAYA, Sept 3 ― A canine has been dubbed “UK’s most unwanted dog” after waiting almost four years now to be adopted.

Rescued in August 2017, Sue stayed at the Bath Cats and Dogs home in England.

Mirror UK reported that while 941 other dogs have been lucky to be adopted to new homes, staff in the animal shelter are desperate to find four-year-old Sue the right home.

While the canine was rehomed briefly in 2018, she was returned to the animal shelter after the owner's circumstances changed.

Chief executive of Bath Cats and Dogs Home Rachel Jones said that the team are at a loss as to why the poor dog hasn’t found a home.

“We all absolutely adore her and love taking her out for long walks and giving her lots of attention but we’re desperate to find her own home.

“Sue’s colour may be putting people off.

“Previous research by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has shown that brindle dogs take around 36 per cent longer to rehome than other colours.”

Jones added that Sue can get over excited at times and hopes that an experienced owner can confidently take the dog for walks and her usual runs.

“Staff have been working on some of her challenging behaviours and I hope that her potential owners would need to continue this training.

“Sweet Sue has lots of wonderful qualities, including walking nicely on the lead. She is very affectionate and loves to get involved in a good game with her toys.”

Mastering basic commands like “sit” and “paw”, Jones is positive that the dog will be able to pick up more commands from her new owner.