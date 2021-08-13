Toddlers in cancer remission meet for playdates outside of hospital in Arizona, US (VIDEO)

Cancer patients Payson Altice (left) and Mack Porter (right) now meet for playdates after their discharge from hospital. ― Picture via from Instagram/ macky.strong

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 ― Two toddlers in cancer remission enjoyed a sweet reunion outside of hospital a month after their discharge from an Arizona facility.

Payson Altice and Mack Porter, both three, were being treated for different forms of cancer at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital earlier this year, but had been isolated due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Daily Mail reported.

After their discharge in the summer, their parents decided to organise a reunion for them to get together outside of hospital walls.

Payson's mother Traci Barrett had been reported as saying her daughter, who was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in September last year, was so isolated during her treatment.

“It was so hard to meet people because of the pandemic. She was asking for new toys every five minutes,” Barrett said.

Things changed when Mack, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in January, came.

His mother Dani Porter said she knew her son would like Payson, recalling how she approached Barett to ask if Payson would like to take a walk with Mack.

Soon, the pair would be playing together all the time.

Photos taken at the hospital show them dressing up, colouring, and playing with toys.

According to their parents, they have a shared love of Peppa Pig and taught each other things about dancing and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Following their discharge, the pair missed each other's company.

“Every morning, his first question was, “When can I play with Payson?” Porter said.

The pair finally get to meet after three weeks.

Barrett shared a video on her Instagram capturing the moment the children saw each other, with Mack bringing Payson a bouquet of flowers.

“That was a blessing to just watch our children be children,” Porter said.

“During these scary and hard times, no matter what, just look to the children because they’ll lead the way,” Barrett added.

The children continue to meet up for playdates, and both are planning to start preschool in fall.