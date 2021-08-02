Green Packet and partners start #DemiTersayang campaign to boost vaccination rate among underserved communities

Everyone is encouraged to share their vaccination story via the hashtag #DemiTersayang. — Picture via Green Packet Bhd

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — Green Packet Bhd and its partners have launched a social media campaign to spread awareness to underserved communities on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

This is to ease concerns among certain communities who are reluctant to participate in the vaccination process due to asymmetrical information, concerns of vaccine side effects and effectiveness of vaccines.

As such, the #DemiTersayang campaign is aimed at getting Malaysians who have received their vaccinations to share their stories and provide support for others to do the same.

Inspired by the story of a 73-year-old man in Terengganu who took the vaccine for his children, he too wanted to be able to enjoy their presence while protecting them at the same time.

The initiative also aims to narrow the gaps in digital literacy experienced by many senior citizens and rural folks who are keen on getting vaccinated but are not equipped with the right tools to properly register themselves.

To address this challenge, Green Packet has simplified content in both video and visual formats to share information and on the vaccine registration process on MySejahtera mobile application or through The Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Supply (JKJAV) website.

Simplified vaccine registration process to get people to sign up for their vaccines. —Picture via Green Packet Bhd

Supported by the group’s various partners such as Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Universiti Kuala Lumpur, this collaboration is to help spread the message on the government’s vaccination programme.

Green Packet’s group chief strategy officer Ku Kok Peng said that by harnessing the power of its existing partnerships, the group hoped to utilise technology to reach Malaysians from all walks of life to achieve herd immunity.

“We are inspired to share these personal stories with the hope of making a lasting impact on our communities.

“Also, we hope that the initiative will encourage more Malaysians to protect themselves and their loved ones through vaccinations,” he said in a press release.

The group welcomes Malaysians to share their vaccination stories online with the hashtag #DemiTersayang and to leverage the information available on its website to support those who need help with navigating the digital registration process.

Anyone keen on watching the campaign video for #DemiTersayang, can surf here.