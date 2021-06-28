Bangsar food delivery rider warms hearts on social media for family pictures adorning his delivery carrier bag

Khairil’s bag that has his family pictures is always a topic of interest among his customers. — Picture via Twitter/butterchikin

PETALING JAYA, June 28 — A food delivery rider is warming the hearts of social media users after being spotted with pictures of his family adorning his delivery carrier bag.

guys. just got my grab delivery today and look at my delivery guy! he put up photos of his family on his bike and my heart just went 🥺❤️ semoga dimurahkan rezeki (photo was taken with his consent) pic.twitter.com/n1UyBhcOv7 — Nadhirah (@butterchikin) June 27, 2021

Khairil Latip Razak who stays in Bangsar, said that most of his customers would ask about his family whenever they see the pictures.

The 32-year-old delivery rider who has been working for five months told Malay Mail that the pictures were of his wife and daughter.

“To me, my family is very important as whenever I look at their pictures when I’m speeding or rushing to a destination, I remind myself to slow down to safely reach my destination.

“Their pictures serve as a reminder to me to always be responsible and be a safe rider so that I can safely go back to them.

“Having their pictures also boosts my spirits to do my work well to earn an income to support my family.”

Khairil, who has been married for two years now, said that whenever he passes a meal to a customer in their homes, he would always wonder how his wife and daughter are doing at the moment.

As a full-time delivery rider, he works the whole day and only sees his wife and daughter at night.

Customers have always been touched to see his family photos, and Khairil said his fellow food delivery riders also took note, saying he was different from the rest.

“Some have complimented me saying that this was their first time meeting a rider who had pictures of his family on the delivery bag.

“Others, meanwhile, were encouraged to have their family pictures on their bags after getting the inspiration from me.”

The post on Twitter has been liked over 18,000 times since it was posted yesterday with many Twitter users saying they were touched by his gesture of always thinking about his family.