Couple in India gets three guards, nine dogs to protect their prized Japanese mangoes worth thousands of ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has beefed up security at their orchard to protect their prized mango variety Miyazaki.

Times of India reported that the couple, Sankalp and Rani Parihar, had deployed nine dogs and three guards to protect the fruit currently growing on four trees.

The couple has planted a total of 150 trees, initially planting 50 trees before increasing it to 100 more.

Sankalp Parihar was quoted as saying that he and his wife were offered the mango sapling four years ago by a traveller during their trip to Chennai to look for a rare variety of coconut.

“Initially, I was not aware of the breed. But once the trees bore fruit, we realised that the plants were of some rare variety,” said Parihar.

Parihar said he decided to increase security at his orchard following attempted thefts last year.

“We had one dog last year, now we have nine of them; six are German Shepherds and three are local breeds. And we have deployed three security guards too,” said Parihar.

Parihar said none of the fruits had been sold although there was a buyer who was willing to pay Rs21,000 (RM1,174) for one fruit.

“As of now we have not made any plans for selling,” added Parihar.

Hindustan Times quoted Madhya Pradesh horticulture department joint director RS Katara as saying that the fruit was costly due to its low production and sweet taste.

“It looks very different. People abroad give these mangoes as gifts,” he said of the ruby coloured fruit.

Japanese media has reported that Miyazaki mangoes are among the most expensive in the world and sold at Rs270,000 per kilogramme (RM15,100) in the international market last year.