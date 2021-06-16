Singaporean man wakes up to flooded house ― caused by his cats, for a second time

One of Zul's cats playing with water with the tap still being on. ― Screengrab via TikTok/zul_taylor12

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, June 16 ― Singaporean man Zul was shocked when he woke up to find his house flooded with water.

Twice.

More so when he discovered the cause were his mischievous cats

AsiaOne reported that the cats somehow found out how to turn on the kitchen tap while their owner was asleep.

In a TikTok video, Zul walked into the kitchen to find one of his cats playing with water.

“I was just about to head to work but I guess I have to take an urgent leave to clean up the mess.

“Luckily, my parents aren’t here with me.

“And while you cats play with water, I have to clean up.

“It’s like a swimming pool, you all go and swim,” he said to his cats while playfully throwing a tennis ball at them.

He then turned off the tap while another video footage showed some of his cats sitting quietly on the table and chairs after Zul scolded them.

The video on TikTok has garnered 121,000 views with many people finding the video funny while others suggested that he changed his tap.

Zul also posted another video the next day showing shredded kitchen towels being scattered everywhere in his house, also caused by his mischievous cats.