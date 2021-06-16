Leave it all behind for a vegan hotel in Costa Rica

The Mother Earth Vegan Hotel in Costa Rica. — ETX Studio pic

SAN JOSE, June 16 — Luxury, calm and veganism — that’s what visitors can expect when checking in to the Mother Earth Vegan Hotel in Tamarindo, on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. The risk with taking this trip is that you might never want to come back. Don’t say you haven’t been warned!

After taking time out in a flying saucer, why not head off to this vegan hotel, located just a few meters from a paradise beach, in the heart of a nesting zone for leatherback sea turtles. In Tamarindo, an idyllic resort on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, Mother Earth Vegan Hotel offers guests a timeless experience with a 100 per cent plant-based approach, from food and drink to decor and personal care. Plus, the hotel runs on solar energy and recycles water to irrigate its onsite greenery.

Here, only 14 rooms are available, all fitted out in an old family house. On the program, expect wellness, wellness and more wellness, with yoga classes on the rooftop, ablutions in the seawater pool, and tasty food in the “Off the Grid” vegan restaurant. What more could you wish for?

A bite to eat

The hotel restaurant serves up dishes such as chili sin carne, buffalo cauliflower and Beyond meat meatballs, made with a vegan alternative to meat. Also on the menu are alternative “crab” cakes, mushroom risotto, stuffed mushrooms and vegetable cannelloni. For dessert, crème brulée and banana cream round off the meal with a sweet touch.

Tempted? This vegan experience costs US$112 to US$165 per night. Restaurant prices range from a very reasonable US$9 to US$26 per dish. — ETX Studio