Anwar pokes fun at himself in a funny retweet about his decades-long quest to become PM

In September 2020, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that he had a ‘formidable and convincing’ majority to topple the Perikatan Nasional government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — It’s often common to see witty social media jokes and memes about Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s decades-long feud over the post of prime minister.

But, Anwar, who is the opposition leader, joined in the fun today and poked fun at himself by retweeting an amusing post, which appears to be a fictional conversation between the two politicians.

In the post, the fictional Dr Mahathir labelled as Tun M asks Anwar: Have you ever been the prime minister?

In an obvious response the fictional Anwar labelled as DSAI answers: Not yet.

The conversation ends with Tun M saying: I have done it twice.

The tweet, which was posted by @farhunt_ibrahim caught the attention of Twitter users after Anwar retweeted it with a “neutral face” emoji.

Other users joined in the fun by sharing memes and other jokes about Anwar’s decades-long quest to take on the country’s top post.

“I find this joke to be strong, formidable and convincing,” retweeted a user, referring to Anwar’s last September’s claim that he had a “formidable and convincing” majority to form a new government.

Some also praised Anwar in using such jokes to stay connected with his audience.

“I like it that you retweeted with an emoji. That’s how a leader stays connected,” wrote a user.

The tweet has so far been retweeted over 10,000 times and garnered over 13,000 impressions.