US McDonald’s rolls out new coffee cups to encourage Covid-19 vaccine uptake

The new coffee cups will encourage Americans to learn more about Covid-19 vaccines and how they can keep us safe. — Screen capture via McDonald’s USA website

PETALING JAYA, May 12 — McDonald’s customers in the United States will be getting a dose of Covid-19 vaccine information alongside their morning brew very soon.

The fast-food retailer is launching redesigned coffee cups in July to encourage the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Customers will be served with a blue takeaway cup labelled with the web address vaccines.gov, which contains information about the virus and a guide on how they can book a vaccine appointment.

Americans who order a meal via McDelivery will also get a sticker seal with the same web address.

A press release from McDonald’s states that the company has partnered with president Joe Biden’s administration to make access to Covid-19 vaccine information readily available for its customers.

This includes flashing Covid-19 vaccine information on the giant McDonald’s billboard in Times Square, New York.

The ads and packaging will feature artwork from the country’s “We Can Do This” campaign which aims to increase public awareness about the pandemic and how people can keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

McDonald’s USA global public policy and government relations vice president Genna Gent said this is part of the company’s efforts to speed up society’s return to normalcy and keep communities safe.

“We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again.

“McDonald’s is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe.

“We’re proud to enter this partnership to provide trusted, independently verified information about Covid-19 vaccines to our customers in the nearly 14,000 communities we serve,” said Gent.

Department of health and human services secretary Xavier Becerra added that 150 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and hopes that the initiative with McDonald’s can promote its uptake even further.

“Ending this pandemic requires all of us working together to do our part, including encouraging our friends and family to get vaccinated.

“This effort will help more people make informed decisions about their health and learn about steps they can take to protect themselves and their communities,” said Becerra.

The United States has recorded 32.7 million cases of Covid-19 since January 2020.

It currently holds the highest Covid-19 death toll in the world, with 582,000 people having lost their lives to the disease.