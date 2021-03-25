Shocking discovery: Filipino man finds knife still stuck in his chest 14 months after being stabbed

The knife that has been stuck in Kent Ryan Tomao’s chest for the past 14 months. — Picture via Facebook/Hugoterang Mangyan

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — A 25-year-old man from the Philippines was shocked to discover a 10cm-blade was still in his chest over a year after he was stabbed.

Kent Ryan Tomao, who is from Kidapawan City told a local radio station that he was surprised from his X-ray results that the blade was still inside his chest after a knife attack incident 14 months ago.

The shocking discovery happened thanks to Tomao’s job application for a mining company, which required him to do an X-ray.

Recalling the incident, Tomao said he was riding a motorbike when someone stabbed him last June.

However, he said he can’t recall if an X-ray procedure was performed on him after he was treated for the wound over a year ago.

After he was discharged from the hospital, he said he didn’t not notice anything unusual with the wound except that he always felt internal pain during cold weather.

“I always wonder why I feel some pain in my chest when the weather is cold. But I have no idea there is a knife in my chest.”

Despite the shocking discovery, Tomao told the media that he has no intention of suing the doctor who treated him last year

In fact, he even declined to name the doctor and the hospital where he received treatments.

The job seeker hoped to return to Kidapawan City to have the knife removed from his chest so he can land the job he was applying for in the mining company.