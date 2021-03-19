Kind rescuer ‘cried’ when she found 1.8kg ‘skin and bones’ cat in Singapore’s Choa Chu Kang neighbourhood

The severely malnourished three-year-old cat is believed to have been dumped by backyard breeders. — Picture from Facebook/Feline

PETALING JAYA, March 19 — A severely malnourished abandoned cat weighed a shocking 1.8kg when she was found by a rescuer in Choa Chu Kang Crescent in Singapore recently.

The feline that was reduced to skin and bones made headlines after her rescuer took to Facebook to share the sad tale that moved her to tears.

Seasoned cat rescuer Nasha received an emergency alert on March 9 and rushed to meet the three-year-old cat whom she named Sofiy Leia.

“Severely malnourished, extremely skinny (skin and bones only) and dehydrated,” the post read.

The cat has been tested positive for severe ringworm and has some scabs and lesions on her body and has been put on anti-fungal medication.

Nasha told Mothership Singapore she was distraught to find the cat in poor condition, describing the case as “heartbreaking”.

“I stood there and cried,” she said, adding that her weight was that of an adolescent kitten.

Sofiy Leia tested positive for severe ringworm and was found with scabs and lesions on her body. — Pictures from Facebook/Feline

Nasha suspects Sofiy Leia was used for breeding and then dumped.

“My first thought is she was abandoned by backyard breeders.

“I hope I’m wrong. I really hope so.

“She’s also unsterilised and has a swollen butt hole,” she said.

A week after she was rescued, Sofiy Leia is still experiencing diarrhoea but her blood test results for feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukaemia virus (FeLV) came back negative.

The abandoned cat’s sad story prompted well wishes from Facebook users in Singapore. — Pictures from Facebook/Feline

While the cat’s liver and kidney values are normal, her rescuer said her white blood count is high which indicates infection.

But the good news is she has been responding well to treatment and carers had no problems administering medication.

The female cat is said to be “brighter and more confident” these days and is also “very manja”, meaning affectionate.

“She’s eating well so as long as her appetite remains good, her chances of full recovery will be quite good,” said Nasha.

On top of heartfelt comments from animal lovers, Sofiy Leia’s story prompted two Good Samaritans to donate S$900 (RM2,800) to help pay for the feline’s medical bill that is expected to recur due to her condition.

Nasha also made headlines this week after rescuing eight kittens that were dumped in a sealed parcel box at an HDB void deck.

The cat saviour was alerted to save the kittens after passersby heard their muffled cries and contacted her.