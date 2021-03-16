Polish man finally passes his driver's theory test after sitting for the examination 192 times

A 50-year-old Polish man will finally go for practical lessons after passing his driver's theory test. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― A Polish man has finally passed his driver's theory test after sitting for the examination 192 times, Polish portal Notes From Poland reported.

According to the portal, the 50-year-old man had been sitting for the test for 17 years, the highest recorded in the country.

Like in Malaysia, Polish drivers need to pass a theory exam before they are allowed to sit for practical ones and given a driving licence.

The unidentified man from Piotrków Trybunalski was speculated to have spent almost 6,000 zloty (RM6,417.85) on exam fees.

“There is no limit on the number of attempts. The pass rate usually ranges between 50 per cent and 60 per cent for the theory test, while it is generally below 40 per cent for the practical,” said the portal.

On average Poles pass the theory test on their second or third attempt.

Pass rates, however, differ significantly between centres.

In 2020, the highest share of candidates passing the theory exam was in Lublin (58.9 per cent) while for the practical exam, the highest share was 53 per cent recorded at Jelenia Góra.

The case in Piotrków Trybunalski has raised concerns about the number of attempts that candidates should be allowed.

A driving instructor Stanisław Kobusiewicz said there should be a regulation in Poland that prohibits a candidate from taking the exam more than 20 or 30 times.