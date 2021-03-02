‘The next national sprinter!’ Social media users amused by boy’s speedy escape on his first day of school (VIDEO)

The young boy caught on camera sprinting away from his first day of school. — Screenshot via Facebook/ Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The first day of school jitters usually makes for some unusual antics.

For a Year One pupil, his recorded ‘getaway’ shared on the Info Roadblock JPJ/Polis Facebook page was the subject of much amusement.

Believed to have taken place in Jengka 4, Pahang, the boy can be seen running away with his school bag while being chased while being recorded by a man, believed to be a member of the school staff.

“Hey ‘dik’, come here!”

“Come back here ‘dik’, there’s police ahead, let me send you home,” the man can be heard pleading to the boy in the video.

As the man tried to catch his breath, a lady riding a motorcycle believed to be the boy’s guardian pulled over to pick up the young boy.

The post has garnered over 18,000 likes and has been shared over 5,000 times on Facebook, with even some compliments for the man chasing the boy for his efforts.

“Good job Pak Cik, even though you were breathless, but you still manage to focus your camera on the incident,” said user Rizal Omar.

“The man who was recording was left breathless, the kid is so fast, he could be the next national sprinter,” user Muhaimin Mien Hosen commented.

Others were tickled by the woman.

“The mom came chasing with a cub prix motorcycle, the exhaust is really something else, a standard motorcycle couldn’t outrun her,” said user Subhi Anuar.

The boy’s athleticism however dominated the conversation, with many praising his speed.

“Dik be patient, every school will surely have a cross-country run, I’m confident you’ll be the champion,” joked user Mira Rahman.

“You’re lucky dik because people chased you using a smartphone, during my days, we were chased by teachers using a branch,” said another user, Nur Alya.

Yesterday marked the first day of school after months of disruption due to the movement control order.