MR.DIY slashes prices to help Malaysian parents save big on Back To School Campaign

The Education Ministry recently announced that primary school students will be allowed to return to the classroom next month. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

* This story is brought to you by MR.DIY.

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — With primary schools in Malaysia set to reopen next month, Malaysia’s largest home improvement retailer MR.DIY will help parents spend smart by offering more than 100 school products with discounts of up to 40 per cent.

Known for its tagline “Always Low Prices”, MR.DIY’s Back To School Campaign will include school shoes for as low as RM2 as well as socks, school bags, lunch boxes, drinking bottles, stationery, and more.

Snag ultimate savings with these discounted school shoes and socks (flyer applicable for West Malaysia only). — Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

The retailer has also taken note of parents’ concerns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and has stocked up on face masks, hand sanitisers, and hand wipes available at always low prices.

Stay protected in the classroom with face masks, hand sanitiser, and antibacterial wipes (flyer applicable for West Malaysia only). — Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

This way, students will be able to keep themselves and their peers protected from the virus once they return to the classroom.

Parents will be able to purchase the discounted items at MR.DIY stores nationwide from February 24 until March 7.

Don’t miss out on these massive savings at MR.DIY (flyer applicable for West Malaysia only). — Picture courtesy of MR.DIY

While the movement control order (MCO) has put a huge dent in many people’s wallets, MR.DIY hopes that its low prices can help parents to shop smart and stretch their ringgit further during this tough period.

Customers in West Malaysia can find more information on MR.DIY’s Back To School Campaign here while customers in East Malaysia can get more details here.

