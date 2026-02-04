KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Fashion meets history at the iconic Blue Mansion, where labels Mskuan and Behati have teamed up to reimagine Penang’s rich heritage through a contemporary lens.

In a media release, the collection is described as drawing inspiration from Tan Tay Po, the seventh and only wife of Cheong Fatt Tze, a Chinese tycoon who built the mansion as a symbol of love and prosperity.

By imagining a modern-day granddaughter of Tan Tay Po, the designers translate archival memory into wearable, forward-thinking fashion.

Mskuan’s collection tells the story of two characters in the mansion — Equestrian and Racer — blending traditional Chinese and Southeast Asian silhouettes with modern fabrics, athletic cuts, and sculptural details.

The result is a Malaysian twist on heritage dressing that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

By imagining a modern-day granddaughter of Tan Tay Po, the designers translate archival memory into wearable, forward-thinking fashion.

Standout pieces include tweed samkwan inspired by the mansion’s eclectic architecture, lamp-sleeve kebayas embroidered with lotus and cherry blossom motifs, sporty cheongsams paired with hot pants, and luxurious satin pyjamas fit for at-home elegance.

Sculptural corsets, brocade chaps, and lace cheongsams with corsetry details add playful nods to the past while pushing design into the future.

For Mskuan and Behati, the collection isn’t just about clothing—it’s about storytelling, translating history, architecture, and feminine presence into modern fashion that honours Penang’s past while looking ahead.

Highlights from the collection include:

• Tweed Samkwan – Traditional samkwan revamped in tweed, merging Chinese heritage with Western textile influences drawn from the mansion’s Straits Eclectic architecture.

• Chinese Lamp Sleeve Kebaya – Voluminous lamp sleeves embroidered with lotus and cherry blossom motifs, symbolising purity, renewal, and fleeting beauty.

• Jersey Racer Cheongsam – Sporty jersey bodycon cheongsam paired with hot pants, transforming ceremonial attire into movement-ready fashion.

• Mansion Satin Pyjamas – Satin sets inspired by at-home dressing in the Blue Mansion, where comfort meets understated elegance.

• Horse Bardot Corset Chaps – Sculptural off-shoulder corset combined with Chinese brocade chaps, nodding to the mansion’s 1880s style and the year of the Horse.

• Retro Race Lace Cheongsam – Lace cheongsam reworked with corsetry, marrying nostalgia with precision and tradition with futurism.