KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will conduct special enforcement operations on heavy vehicles ahead of Chinese New Year, with particular focus on express buses travelling more than 300 kilometres to ensure compliance with the requirement for a second driver.

As reported by The Star, the operation will also involve checks on drivers’ licences, adherence to driving hour limits and vehicle condition, as part of efforts to enhance passenger safety and minimise risks during the festive travel period, said Kuala Lumpur JPJ director Hamidi Adam.

“It will cover passenger safety requirements to ensure the well-being of road users travelling during the holiday period,” Hamidi told the English daily.

He added that the initiative will include restrictions on heavy vehicle movements during specified periods, technical inspections and firm action against drivers or vehicles found in breach of road traffic regulations, with the aim of improving safety and ensuring smoother traffic flow throughout the festive season.

In April last year, Penang JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail stated that it is compulsory for express buses travelling more than 300 kilometres or on journeys exceeding four hours to have a second driver from the start of the trip, stressing that the rule is intended to reduce fatigue and prevent accidents. He warned that operators failing to comply could face legal action, including suspension of operations.