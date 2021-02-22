Hannah Yeoh starts light-hearted series to show busy people how to cook tasty meals in a flash

The Segambut MP hopes to help working adults prepare easy yet mouthwatering meals even when they’re short on time. — Pictures via Instagram/hannahyeoh

PETALING JAYA, Feb 22 — Hannah Yeoh has started an online series to share simple yet delicious recipes that are perfect for busy adults.

The series, titled Dapur Hanayo, features the Segambut MP bringing viewers into her kitchen where she whips up dishes that are easy and quick to make.

In her latest episode, Yeoh showed a recipe for ikan tenggiri (mackerel) curry along with tips and tricks for beginner cooks to get it right.

She also shared another step-by-step video for creamy butter chicken with her social media followers last month.

Yeoh admitted that she was still a novice at cooking but like many Malaysians, she was inspired to hone her skills after the movement control order (MCO) kicked in last year.

“I’m not a good cook but since the MCO started, I learned bit-by-bit from YouTube.

“I always look for recipe videos that are easy and don’t go past five minutes because I’m not a pro chef,” she wrote on Instagram.

Yeoh was also honest about her shortcomings and said she wasn’t always sure if what she cooked would end up tasting good.

“Whether this is nice or not, I don’t know,” she said in the video as she looked at her pan of butter chicken.

The mother-of-two hopes that the recipes can benefit working adults who may be strapped for time when it comes to preparing their own meals at home.

The ikan tenggiri episode also features a light-hearted cameo of Yeoh’s husband Ramachandran Muniandy, in which he jokingly asked her where the rice was after she served the dish at the table.

“Take the rice yourself, la,” Yeoh replied with a laugh.

Viewers are enjoying the laid-back nature of the series and many have said they felt encouraged to try cooking after watching her videos.