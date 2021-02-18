Syed Saddiq’s #ThunderBOLD challenge raises almost RM200,000 to buy tablets for needy families in Muar

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s #ThunderBOLD challenge managed to collect almost RM200,000 in funds. — Picture via Twitter/ Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman shared that his #ThunderBOLD challenge has managed to raise over RM100,000 in funds.

The 29-year-old who started the #ThunderBOLD challenge earlier this month, posted on his social media that the funds enabled the purchase of 400 tablets that will be allocated to 400 needy families in Muar.

According to a report by MalaysiaKini, the Muar MP’s initiative which calls to the public to join his short online course on critical thinking, oratory, writing and advocacy skills for a RM200 fee, managed to collect RM196,668.

The three-time winner of the Asian British Parliamentary (ABP) Debating Championship’s Asia Best Speaker award also encouraged the public to sponsor students to register for the short online course.

Over 800 students have registered for the course which will begin on February 20.

“WE DID IT!,” his post read.

“Almost 1000 students registered for #ThunderBOLD.

“I’ve bought 400 quality tablets for 400 needy families in Muar.”

“Thank you everyone!! Could not have done this without your never-ending support,” he tweeted.

This is Syed Saddiq’s second fundraiser challenge with the first in #BotakChallenge of him going bald, managing to raise over RM300,000 last December to raise funds to buy laptops for needy students in Muar.