Why don’t your annual Chinese Zodiac predictions always come true? Feng shui masters weigh in

Feng shui analysis and fortune reading has been popular throughout history and is a big part of the Chinese New Year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Lunar New Year is just around the corner and many firm believers of feng shui analysis turn to the ancient Chinese geomancy to learn about their fate in the upcoming year.

In fact, interest in Chinese zodiac predictions and fortune reading has been popular throughout history and today.

It has attracted many faithful followers, from the general public to business owners and even prominent personalities spending a hefty sum just to know what the year holds for them.

The practice, however, has also received criticism over its accuracy as it may have left many disappointed when the predictions never came true for them.

To better understand the expectations versus realities of feng shui predictions, Malay Mail asked feng shui masters Jessie Lee and Yap Boh Chu to explain how the forecast works.

Lee, who predicted last year to be a year of fear, said feng shui is similar to forecasting based on facts, data and the feng shui elemental values to make predictions.

“Of course, at the end of the day, we can only calculate the major natural energies.

“But we have to understand that there’s also human luck or free will that’s beyond our control.”

Feng shui master Jessie Lee talks about the expectations versus realities of feng shui predictions. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Lee said the elective free will of every human’s actions, decisions, beliefs and emotions will greatly affect the year.

She added that her forecasts were usually based on the collective sentiments and emotions of the general public.

“I always look at how the emotions that are governing the year.”

Apart from the general forecast, Lee said people’s fortune also depends on their perspective and how they view things.

“If people always choose to see that the glass is always half-empty, it will eventually remain half empty.”

Lee said there are many misconceptions that feng shui forecasts can save people from bad luck.

Instead, she said it is similar to the weather forecast and can be used as a guide to know what awaits you in the year.

“You still need to work hard and strategise.

“My job as a feng shui practitioner is to guide my clients not to go with the flow and help them be prepared during bad times.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Yap said feng shui or astrology analysis is about calculating the effects of the energy from the sun, stars, moon and the celestial body on earth.

Commenting on the annual predictions for the 12 animal Zodiac signs, Yap said they can’t simply divide the entire world population to 12 and expect the same fortune for each Zodiac sign.

“Therefore, the predictions are often very general, talking about each Zodiac sign, a country, a region or a sector.”

Feng shui master Yap Boh Chu says there are many variables involved when it comes to fortune reading. — Picture courtesy of Yap

For a more specific prediction, Yap said it was advisable for each individual to seek a personal fortune reading based on their date and time of birth.

“If you want a more specific outlook, you should go for a more personalised reading.”

Yap also noted that there were many variables involved when it came to fortune reading as it varied from person to person.

“For example, two individuals who were born on the same date and time may have different fortunes based on where they live because of the energy flow.”