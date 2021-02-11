For single Malaysians, Valentine’s Day no less special or significant to celebrate love

While Nurul Ashiquin will be spending Valentine's Day with her mum, Annette will be sending out cards to her loved ones. — Picture via NurulAshiquinandAnnette

PETALING JAYA, Feb 11 — Valentine’s Day is around the corner and couples are already thinking of ways to celebrate the special day with their lovers or partners.

If you’re single however, remember that the occasion is no less special to spend with your loved ones such as family members and friends.

Malay Mail spoke to single Malaysians on their plans and how they intend to spend Valentine’s Day and just how special the day will be for them.

Annette Arulrajah, 57, said Valentine’s Day is a day for her to remember her loved ones and to spend time with those who are close to her.

“Personally, I’ve never felt pressured in my entire life to book a fancy restaurant or to think of the right gift for someone else as I’ve always been single.

“So I’m free of all those obligations I usually spend that time with the people around me such as my nephews or my best friend.”

Annette said it has been a habit for her to get cards and to send them to her nephews or to her very close friends on Valentine's Day.

A Valentine's Day card Annette had sent to her late mother back in 2017. — Picture courtesy of Annette Arulrajah

“Usually, I will send cards to my nephews and at night, my best friend and I will have a simple dinner at a restaurant somewhere.

“This year, I will bring flowers to visit my parents’ and brother’s graves, spend time with my best friend and send cards to my loved ones,” she said.

Dominique Wong Fook Jian, 25, who has been single for the past two years said that Valentine’s Day should also be a day to celebrate love between family and friends.

“This year, I will most probably be having the Chinese New Year reunion dinner at home or would visit some friends nearby.

"I might also spend time at home making dessert, watching movies and documentaries or working out at home."

Dominique Wong (first from left) with his family members on a previous Valentine's Day dinner celebration. — Picture courtesy of Dominique Wong

Asked whether he felt pressured by his family members to find a life partner, Wong said that different people have their own timelines and life situations.

“As an adventurous person, I do enjoy the simple thrills in life rather than feel gutted or anxious that I don’t have a partner.

“Spending time with myself by reading a book or doing something that I like has definitely boosted my confidence, maturity, fulfillment and well-being in life.

“But while I feel whole and complete without a partner, I am always open and excited to meet whoever turns up in my life," he said.

Home-based baker Nurul Ashiquin Mohd Nazir, 24, said that for this year, she will be baking her mother’s favourite Pandan Gula Melaka cake for her mother.

“My mother holds a dear place in my heart especially since my dad passed away in 2015, the both of us have become closer.

“Plus most of my friends who are around my age are already married and they would usually spend time with their spouses.

“So the only person that I get to really spend time with is my mother - who is always around for me."

Nurul Ashiquin told Malay Mail that for Valentine’s Day in the past, she will ƒ treat her mother to dinner or get her a bouquet of flowers.

"I can't wait to see her indulge in the cake and spend quality time with her this year," she said.