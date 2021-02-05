Celcom to celebrate CNY with virtual potluck event and festive short film (VIDEO)

Celcom Axiata Berhad is celebrating this Chinese New Year with a virtual potluck event along with a festive short film. — Photo courtesy of Celcom Axiata Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — As Chinese New Year celebrations are restricted during this movement control order (MCO), Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) announced that they will be hosting a virtual potluck event.

The event, ‘Chinese New Year Grand Union’, aims to leverage the use of technology to recreate festivities and joys of the Lunar New Year in a safe space.

The virtual potluck from February 4 until February 6 invites Malaysians to join in by preparing their favourite Chinese New Year dishes and virtually showcasing them during the event to a panel of judges.

Participants are encouraged to show and tell the story behind their dish as they stand a chance of being in the running for a grand prize of RM888 Boost e-Wallet.

The virtual potluck will also have appearances from local artistes such as Elizabeth Tan and Jinnyboy and participants can also join in trivia quizzes and win prizes.

Celcom Axiata Berhad chief executive officer Idham Nawawi said it was committed to embracing the new normal while also standing united with Malaysians in creating new festive memories.

“We aim to bring people together, create new and cherished moments with friends, family and loved ones, while keeping safe in their homes,” Idham said in a press release.

Besides that, Celcom had also premiered their festive short film titled The Story of Our Strength which reflects on moments of hardships and struggles from the past which is in parallels to the current restrictions Malaysians are living in today.

The short film also aims to serve as a reminder to the public that the strength and ability to overcome these circumstances lies within each other.

The Celcom’s Grand Union Virtual potluck will be aired on their Facebook page at 7pm on February 10.

For more details on how Malaysians can come together and celebrate their favourite Chinese New Year dishes, visit https://www.celcom.com.my/personal/cny-2021-grand-union.