Robber arrested in Slovakia after woman distracts him by giving oral sex

A robber in Slovakia has been arrested after he got held back by a woman who gave him oral sex. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — A 24-year-old robber in Slovakia was arrested by police on Wednesday after he got distracted by a woman giving him oral sex.

According to the republic’s daily Noviny.sk, the suspect had earlier robbed the petrol station at Bratislava, the republic’s capital, and punched the cashier several times.

Before leaving, he went to the office to try to take more money from a safe.

“Under mysterious circumstances, an unknown woman entered the office via a back entrance,” the daily reported.

The 36-year-old woman then gave the suspect oral sex before the arrival of police.

When police found the duo, they were half-naked and lying on the floor.

“The woman’s first words to police when found were to take the suspect as she couldn’t continue anymore,” the daily reported.

It is unclear why the woman decided to give the suspect oral sex.

“Whether it was really a heroic deed, or she did so out of fear, or she just wanted to satisfy the suspect because of the money, it is not clear,” the daily wrote.