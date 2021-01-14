Malaysian James Won’s fine dining restaurant gives free breakfast sandwiches to the needy amid MCO

People receiving free sandwiches made specially by the workers of Bouchon Enfin by James Won in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of James Won.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Having a free egg sandwich for breakfast means a lot to those in need especially since the government’s reintroduction of the movement control order (MCO).

This has led one restaurant to provide free sandwiches from as early as 8am daily.

The sandwiches, made by workers from fine dining restaurant Bouchon Enfin by James Won at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, are stocked up in a cart and can be taken by anyone who needs it.

Having a sign that reads ‘Take one if you really need one’, today also marks the restaurant’s second day of its free distribution sandwich initiative.

The restaurant’s chef-patron and owner James Won said the sandwich initiative was imperative in a shopping mall like Pavilion where low-income earners or people who belong to the B40 communities can have a free meal a day.

We have learnt that with the right support we will stand a chance to rise again. We would like to extend a hand with a... Posted by James Won on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

“We’re living amid such difficult times and the ones who have to bear the brunt of the pandemic are the urban poor communities — those that live in such poor conditions.

“Some cannot afford to rent places in the city area and have to sleep in bus stops and corridors and can only afford one meal a day while others don’t have enough to feed their own families.”

Won also told Malay Mail that it was imperative to feed the hungry to make a difference in their lives.

“As human beings, we need to do whatever we can to help our fellow people or else who else is going to help them?

“While it is important to take care of ourselves, it is also important to help the people around us whether it is purchasing food for the old couple near your neighbourhood or looking into the welfare of your neighbours in need,” he said.

The restaurant franchise will also be donating 10 per cent of its sales to charities and foundations by providing sumptuous dinner packets to these organisations.