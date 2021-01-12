Bomba’ photoshoot: Perak woman leaves social media users in awe of her fireman-themed wedding pictures

Asikin finally got her dream of having a Bomba-styled wedding photoshoot. — Picture via Facebook/Fitrin Ruslee.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 — Nurul Asikin has always “had a thing” for firemen.

So when the day finally came that she was actually going to marry one, Asikin made the most out of her opportunity by having an elaborate (and stunning) fireman-themed photoshoot on her big day.

Asikin told Malay Mail that she had always planned to have a full-on “Bomba” wedding shoot after seeing photos of other couples doing the same on the internet.

“I really wanted to do something like this. I saw many posts on social media of other firemen and their partners taking such nice pictures, so I wanted the same for my wedding day,” said the 28-year-old.

“So I asked my husband if we could do it and after a bit of convincing he agreed.”

The photos were taken right after Asikin’s wedding, which was held at her hometown in Kampung Gajah, Perak on January 9.

Asikin said that she and her husband Muhammad Noh Izamani, 30, went over to the newly-opened Kampung Gajah fire station to commemorate their special day, as it was the perfect setting for the photoshoot.

Asikin and her husband Izamani even recreated the iconic Spider-Man scene. — Picture via Facebook/Fitrin Ruslee.

“It didn’t take that long because we already knew what kind of photos we wanted. There weren’t many people at the fire station either because it’s still new,” said Asikin.

“But it was a little hard to get the ‘upside-down’ Spider-Man photo right. My husband had to hang like that twice using a machine on the fire truck.

“I was a little worried that all the blood might rush to his head or how irritated he’d be if he fell down,” she joked.

She added that she met her husband five years ago in 2016 and they initially planned to get married last year on the auspicious August 8 but had to postpone the wedding due to Covid-19.

Asikin, who currently works at an electronics factory in Kampung Gajah, also said that she and her husband had to also skip any honeymoon plans due to the pandemic.

Asikin said that she always knew Izamani was the one for her. — Picture via Facebook/Fitrin Ruslee.

“My husband works at a fire station in Bestari Jaya, Selangor and he had to go straight back to work.

“I’m still here in Perak. He won’t let me go to Selangor as he said I’m safer here in Kampung Gajah. He’s worried that I might get infected due to the high number of cases,” she said.

She added that she hopes things get better soon so that she can hopefully move to Selangor and be reunited with her husband.

The photos of Asikin’s special day were uploaded onto her photographer Fitrin Ruslee’s Facebook page two days ago and has since garnered a lot of attention on social media, as social media users were left in awe at the breathtaking photos.

While it looks pretty realistic, the couple didn’t actually stand in front of a burning building in case you were wondering. — Picture via Facebook/Fitrin Ruslee.

Many users praised the couple for how happy they look and for coming up with such creative photo ideas, while some also cheekily asked if they actually stood next to a burning house in the fiery image.