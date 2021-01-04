Tourists criticised for sitting, having meals on newly-built turtle sculptures in Melaka’s Pengkalan Balak

Tourists have been criticised for using the turtle sculptures to sit and have their meals. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Jan 4 — Social media users were outraged after an image making its rounds online showed local tourists sitting on replicas of turtles in Melaka’s Pengkalan Balak Beach.

The picture, posted last Friday showed visitors sitting on the sculptures, with some even having their meals as they lounged on the display.

The sculptures were launched barely ago by the Alor Gajah Municipal Council.

The turtle sculptures were launched on December 31 last year.

Angry comments flooded the Negeri Sembilan Kini page with many urging the authorities to cordon off the replicas made from stones to avoid people sitting on it while having their meals.

Joe Husin, a Facebook user commented : “Typical Malaysians and if simple habits like these are not taught and forged since young, it would be carried with them till old.”

Meanwhile, another user suggested that a sign board be placed near the sculptures so that Malaysians would be aware to not simply misuse the sculptures for their own convenience.

Garnering over 800 likes, the post has been shared over 174 times so far.