Covid-19: Malaysian man stages graduation ceremony at home with mother as 'graduation officer' (VIDEO)

Ahmad Nabil (right) receiving his graduation certificate from his mother in his creative home convocation ceremony. — Twitter/AhmadNabil

PETALING JAYA, Nov 30 — Universities are cancelling their graduation ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Ahmad Nabil Ismail wasn’t about to forego celebrations, even if it meant getting creative.

Posting a video on his Twitter account two days ago, the young man shared the moment he received his graduate certificate via post.

The video then cuts to his mother in a police uniform, announcing his name as the recipient of a bachelor’s degree in computing and business management.

Semalam aku received parcel ni. Langsung tak expect ni sijil ijazah. So mmg aku takde footage dgn abg postmen 🤣 tapi yang penting dgn mak aku masuk sekali pakai uniform 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4QRxDmH6sL — Ahmad Nabil (@annabobiill) November 28, 2020

This followed with canned applause as Ahmad Nabil posed for a photo op with his mother. proudly showing off his certificate.

The video has been watched over 230,000 times and has been liked by over 17,000 likes at the time of writing with many praising his for his creativity in the staging the “virtual ceremony.”