Over 16,000 Malaysians walk 1.87 million kilometres to support needy heart patients

Representatives from Yayasan Jantung Malaysia and Institut Jantung Negara Foundation receive their mock cheques from Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad chief executive officer Juan Aranols and Milks Business Unit business executive officer Lam Pui Yuee. — Picture courtesy of Nestle Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Over 16,000 Malaysians have walked a total of over 1.87 million kilometres in a bid to support needy heart patients.

Initiated by Nestlé Omega Plus, the Walk A Million Miles month-long virtual event saw the company fulfil its pledge to donate RM50,000 each to Yayasan Jantung Malaysia (YJM) and Institut Jantung Negara Foundation (IJNF).

Present at the handing over ceremony of the mock cheques were IJNF chairman Datuk Seri Dr Aishah Ong, senior executive Fakhrulrazi Muhthar, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad chief executive officer Juan Aranols, Milks Business Unit business executive officer Lam Pui Yuee, YJM honorary treasurer Datuk Dr Aljafri Abdul Majid and director Ainon Kuntom.

Funds raised through the initiative went to various beneficiaries from all walks of life.

Heart patient Azri Adam, 49, a beneficiary of IJNF, is self-employed and was first diagnosed in 2014 at the age of 43.

Azri couldn’t express his emotions after he realised that fellow Malaysians were walking together in support of heart patients like him.

“I still have frequent visits to IJN due to my poor lifestyle and eating habits in the past.

“Eating healthy and leading an active lifestyle is so important.”

Construction site supervisor retiree Muttukumar A/L G. Krisnan, 62, is one of the heart patients who is currently a beneficiary of IJNF.

First diagnosed at 42 years old, Muttukumar often fainted at work and was subsequently referred to IJN due to heart complications.

Following his diagnosis, he began to control his meal portions and cut down on sweetened drinks.

The father-of-two believes that a healthy family relationship is another important factor in promoting overall health.

“Besides watching your diet, make sure to spend more time with your loved ones and don’t only focus on work.”

Commenting on the initiative, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad chief executive officer Juan Aranols the event was a meaningful way to mark their 20th anniversary of their heart health campaign.

“At Nestlé Omega Plus, we’re extremely proud of this result, which reflects our commitment to having an impact on the health of Malaysians.

“The event has helped increase awareness on heart health.”

The annual event aimed at encouraging Malaysians to walk daily and practise a healthy lifestyle to care for their heart health and to support heart patients in need, was revamped to a virtual one to be in line with the new normal.

In its bid to create a heart-healthy nation, Nestlé Omega Plus has been working closely with YJM and IJN Foundation to raise awareness on the importance of heart health and the issues affecting it for the past 20 years.