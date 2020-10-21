Kajang woman’s nasi lemak stall goes viral, becomes hit on catchy name inspired by her retrenchment

Kajang nasi lemak seller Syahinaz Abdul Majeed has become viral after the stall's catchy name. — Picture via Instagram/ @bie_amd

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — A name can indeed make or break a product as Syahinaz Abdul Majeed found out.

Fresh from being retrenched as a cashier from a money changer in Bukit Bintang last month, the 24-year-old decided to fall back on selling nasi lemak to make a living.

Wanting to make her product stand out, the Penang native struggled to come up with a name for her stall, located at Persiaran Taman Koperasi Cuepacs Bt12 in Kajang.

Her husband then suggested Syahinaz bank on her unemployed status, and the mother of a two-year-old girl was sold on it..

“He suggested that I name my stall Nasi Lemak Kena Benti Keje to coincide with my current situation,” she told Malay Mail.

And the name has paid off.

Since the banner was put up on Sunday, she has been enjoying a steady stream of customers.

“I was surprised a picture of the banner went viral on social media.

“While some came after seeing the banner, there are also others who took the opportunity to ask me more details about my retrenchment.”

Before the stall was opened for business on Oct 2, Syahinaz said she tried out the recipes first and her family tasted them.

“I learned during my secondary school years and the skill has come in handy now.”

Syahinaz's nasi lemak is available, including with extras such as chicken, cockles and sambal udang at between RM2 and RM6 per packet.

Her stall is open daily except Tuesdays and Fridays from 6pm to 10pm and available for delivery via Lalamove.

She can be contacted at 011-37032794 or via her Instagram bie_amd.