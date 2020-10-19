After testing positive for Covid-19, Malaysian fitness coach shares his experiences to spread awareness (VIDEO)

Nissanth Rao had been posting videos about his stay in hospital to spread awareness about Covid-19. — Picture via instagram/raofitness

PETALING JAYA, October 19 — Malaysian fitness coach Nissanth Rao tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

However, he has remained positive during his stay in Sungai Buloh Hospital and even took to posting educational videos about his experiences to spread awareness about the virus.

The fitness coach was discharged last Saturday and is back with his online coaching programmes after completing his quarantine at the hospital.

The 24-year-old who hails from Klang told Malay Mail that he tested positive after having a fever, joint pains and a mild sore throat on October 7.

“Initially, I panicked and felt very down because the news came so suddenly, and none of my family members that I knew were infected with the virus.

“The worst part was that I didn’t have any idea how it would feel like and that made me scared.”

But after a few days of being admitted to the hospital, Nissanth took a leap of faith and revealed on Instagram that he was a Covid-19 patient to spread awareness.

“It was a tough decision to make as some of my family members were against it, but I wanted people to know about my journey so that many can overcome their Covid-19 fears.”

“Apart from that, I wanted my friends and followers to dispel the myth that Covid-19 testing is a taboo topic and that anyone who has developed the symptoms should get tested for Covid-19.

“Please remember to update the Health Ministry and always check-in anywhere using application so that contact tracing would be easier.”

The 24-year-old also shared his journey in the Covid-19 ward where he would post short videos about the food that he eats, Covid-19 trivia quizzes and how the ward looks like.

“Many do not know what it is like to be staying inside the Covid-19 ward and this is why I wanted to document my journey and let people know that most of the time, the symptoms are not bad.”

Nissanth said that he had continuously posted videos and stories on his Instagram as he received many questions from his followers.

“Many of my friends wanted to know my life inside the hospital, and that’s something that you don’t find everyday as most people don’t want to reveal that they’ve been infected with the virus.

“I also had a group of supportive friends in the ward, and that also fueled my confidence to upload more videos for anyone who is scared of being labelled as a Covid-19 patient.”

He also advised all who have been in contact with any Covid-19 patient to self-quarantine and to inform their superiors.

“While the recovery rate for young adults is always higher, what’s worst is when the virus spreads to their parents, grandparents or someone who has a record of illnesses as it is harder for them to be free from it.”

Nissanth said that many have also signed up for his online coaching programme after reading and watching his posts on his quarantine journey.

“I’ve learned to appreciate the people around me - and also I want to conduct more online fitness lessons so that more people can opt to home workouts and keep themselves fit without the need to head out.

“Being physically fit contributes to good mental health,” he said.