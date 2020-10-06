Over 2,800 visitors flood Indonesian water park in Medan, ignoring social distancing protocols as Covid-19 cases continue to rise (VIDEO)

Visitors flocked to Hairos Water Park in Medan, Indonesia after the recreational venue slashed entrance fees to half price. — Screengrab from Twitter/@dionismee

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Despite months into the Covid-19 global health crisis, the seriousness of the pandemic hasn’t sunk in for many.

Over 2,800 visitors flocked to Hairos Water Park in Medan, Indonesia recently after the recreational venue offered a 50 per cent discount on entrance fees to attract more customers, Coconuts Jakarta reported.

With prices at only IDR22,500 (RM6.30), it was a deal that thousands of fun-seekers couldn’t refuse, breaching social distancing protocols as the virus continues on its path of destruction across the globe.

A Twitter clip taken at the water park which has been circulating on social media was reminiscent of the Wuhan pool party that made headlines in August when the Chinese city was declared safe.

GA PAHAM LAGI NIH SAMA MANUSIA-MANUSIA YANG NGANTERIN NYAWANYA DENGAN CARA BEGINI😤😤😤



Lokasi: Hairos Waterpark, Medan.@laporcovid @jokowi



Aku dapat gambar ini dari story temenku dan udah izin dia. pic.twitter.com/CArRZgJrMv — Rizki Ramadhani Nst (@dionismee) September 28, 2020

But the pandemic is still present in Medan’s provincial capital Deli Serdang where the water park is located.

Following the viral footage, Indonesian police said on Friday it would charge Hairos Water Park general manager Edi Sahputra for violating the country’s health quarantine law.

If found guilty, Edi may face one year in prison and a fine of up to IDR100 million.

“[The discount] was the general manager’s initiative.

“They did not even routinely disinfect the facilities around the pool,” Medan police deputy chief Irsan Sinuhaji said during a press conference on Friday.

The water park is closed until further notice. — Picture from Facebook/Hairos Water Park

He added that some 2,800 visitors were present at the pool party which featured a live DJ and a complete disregard for Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as park goers were seen standing shoulder to shoulder in the wave pool.

The pool party was reportedly held without permission from local authorities and Medan police are investigating the negligence of officers in the local precinct.

The Jakarta Post reported that Hairos Water Park has been shut for now.

Last week, a city councilor in Tegal, Central Java was charged for organising a dangdut concert.