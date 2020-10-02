From giving a ride home to Sungei Siput, two Ipoh women proceed to help senior citizen living in shambles (VIDEO)

Villagers helping Aid (in red) carry the items from Nafeesya's car to Aid's house. — Picture via Twitter/Nafeesya

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — For 21-year-old Nafeesya, and her friend, helping a senior citizen get back home to a rural area in Sungai Siput, Perak, was an eye-opener.

She had shared on Twitter that the elderly man, Aid, had desperately sought a ride back home after he was cheated by another person who promised to send him home that night.

And offering him a lift, they found that Aid stayed in the jungle, and there were no proper lights leading to his house.

“My friend and I saw Aid walking back to his house in the night to a place that was not brightly lit and that was when we decided to help him get his basic necessities as he told us that he stayed alone.

“We watched him walk to his house at night, and we felt sorry that the senior citizen had to walk to a lonely road that was dark, leading to his house.

“And the next morning, my friend and I drove to where Aid stayed and managed to speak to the village headman about Aid’s condition and many of my friends, and social media followers were willing to donate essentials to him.”

orang kampung cakap pakcik aid suka makan maggie dgn sardin , jadi kami lebihkan pembelian maggie san sardin je. yang selebihnya kami beli biskut biskut untuk kudapan pakcik aid. pic.twitter.com/XUYBCmjTnu — Nafeesya (@Nafeesya1) September 28, 2020

Nafessya who met the village headman, wrote that Aid has been receiving financial assistance from the village association and from other individuals.

She also noted that while Aid’s house was equipped with electricity and water, his house was still untidy and messy.

“The house was very messy and untidy. Things were everywhere, and not in an orderly manner.

keadaan dlm rumah pakcik aid pic.twitter.com/IOCZLIbyMW — Nafeesya (@Nafeesya1) September 28, 2020

“And after a few days, more people started donating and we received over RM2,000 worth of donations to purchase items for Aid,” she said.

“So, apart from getting basic essentials such as food, we decided to get a first-aid kit, clothes for him and even some chairs and tables for his own comfort.

“I also roped in some of my friends and we also bought toiletries, wooden chairs and tables and other household items that were sponsored by social media users and donors.”

After a few days, Nafeesya shared pictures of the items being transported to Aid’s house in Sungai Siput, where some villagers were seen helping to install a stand fan, and arranging chairs inside Aid’s house.

She also shared how her good deed was also praised by celebrity preacher Ebit Lew who messaged Nafessya on Instagram and thanked her for going all out to help the senior citizen.