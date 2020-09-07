Relax, Pizza Hut hasn’t changed its colour. That green logo is to launch its new ordering service

Pizza Hut Malaysia has temporarily changed its iconic red colour to green to mark the Pizza Hut EasyOrder. — Picture courtesy of Pizza Hut Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Sept 7 – Pizza Hut’s change of its iconic red-coloured logo to green last night surprised many of its Facebook followers.

The sudden change from its signature red to green had many of Facebook users wondering whether Pizza Hut Malaysia was going to serve only vegetarian pizzas from now onwards.

Garnering an estimated 3,000 likes from users, some humorously joked whether the brand would be serving weed in its pizza.

Facebook users also asked funny questions on the comments section as to whether the “brand was okay” as there was no mention of why it changed its red to green colour.

Malay Mail got in touch with Pizza Hut Malaysia to clarify the change from its signature red to the green logo.

According to its chief marketing officer Emily Chong, the change of colour was in accordance with the launch of its new WhatsApp ordering service, known as Pizza Hut WhatsApp EasyOrder.

“With the launch of its PizzaHut EasyOrder, customers can now enjoy a hassle-free system that does not require them to download any additional applications.

“Instead they would simply need to save Pizza Hut’s number that is 016-7552525, on their phones and place the order to get their favourite pizzas.”

Chong also said that Pizza Hut Malaysia aims to provide absolute ease and convenience to its customers through WhatsApp as it is the top messaging system in the country.

“As such, Pizza Hut Malaysia sees the importance of launching a Pizza delivery system for pick-up or delivery directly on WhatsApp.

“And our brand is always looking for new ways to push the boundaries of being innovative and creative in our delivery and promotions to better serve our customers across the nation.

“The concept behind using WhatsApp is so that more Malaysians can order pizza easily and have it delivered to their doorstep.”

With the new Pizza Hut’s order system on WhatsApp, Chong also said customers do not have to register, download any additional applications, or browse different pages of the menu.

“With WhatsApp’s location detector feature turned on, customers can now just tap on their ‘share location’ when texting us their orders.”

The Pizza Hut EasyOrder is available throughout Malaysia via WhatsApp on all smartphones, and anyone keen can text 016-7552525 to get their favourite pizzas delivered to their doorstep.

