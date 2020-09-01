United States has the largest number of Airbnb properties implementing anti-covid-19 protocols

The United States has the most 'Enhanced Clean' properties registered on Airbnb. ― IStock.com/AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 1 ― Short-term vacation rentals have not been forgotten in the bid to implement measures to prevent the transmission of SARS-Cov-2. The well-known home-rental service Airbnb has been encouraging its hosts to follow a specific set of enhanced cleaning guidelines, which have been enthusiastically adopted by property owners in the United States.

Since June, Airbnb has awarded more than one million “enhanced clean” labels to properties available for rent via its service. The goal of the programme is to reassure travellers that hosts have committed to following anti-coronavirus cleaning guidelines as well as advice on how to welcome guests during the pandemic, which have been published by the accommodation giant in 61 languages for 220 countries. At the same time Airbnb is also proposing to put owners in touch with expert cleaning consultants. For example in France, members of the service providing accommodation can call on the services of the company Ekoklean, which specialises in sustainable and ecological cleaning.

Travelers can now search for results from Airbnb's extensive catalogue using the new “enhanced clean” filter. Currently the United States leads the field with the most properties that have been awarded the label. Based on data that was current on August 18, the US is followed in order of succession by France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Canada and Greece. ― AFP-Relaxnews