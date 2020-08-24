Sunway Malls promotes style and safety with special-edition fabric face masks for shoppers to redeem

The design reflects Sunway Velocity’s ambition to spark an urban renaissance for Cheras and draws inspiration from the mall’s facade of glass roofs and spherical shapes. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Sunway Malls has launched its Mask-On Campaign with four redeemable fabric face masks to help shoppers stay safe and stylish in the new norm.

Each mask is made of antimicrobial fabric with a slot to insert an additional filter, protecting the wearer and the people around them from the spread of viruses which is essential in the fight against Covid-19.

The special edition masks are inspired by the different architectural shapes at Sunway Malls and come in adults’ and kids’ sizes with adjustable earloops for a perfect fit every time.

By opting for a reusable option, Malaysians can cut down on the amount of waste they generate by transitioning from single-use masks to a fabric mask that can be washed after every use.

Sunway Malls chief operating officer Kevin Tan said the Mask-On Campaign was introduced to give shoppers peace of mind and ensure their safety from the moment they step inside their premises.

“We hope the Mask-On Campaign will be a fun way for everyone to practice safe measures whilst ensuring that we all do our part to protect ourselves and others.

“It will also be a unique way for our shoppers to find out more about the stories behind Sunway Malls’ one-of-a-kind architectural designs while wearing the masks,” Tan said in a press release.

Check out the steps below to find out more about the face mask designs and how you can redeem one at a Sunway Mall.

Sunway Pyramid

The mall’s iconic Egyptian pyramid served as inspiration for this limited edition set of masks. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

From August 14 to 31, spend RM250 in a maximum of two receipts to redeem a face mask and a mask holder, with a maximum of two redemptions a day per customer.

Huawei customers only need to spend a maximum of RM200 in two receipts to get the same deal.

Sunway Velocity Mall

The design reflects Sunway Velocity’s ambition to spark an urban renaissance for Cheras and draws inspiration from the mall’s facade of glass roofs and spherical shapes. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

Spend RM200 in two receipts (RM150 for Sunway Pals or Sunway Velocity Mall mobile app users, or VeloKiddie members) from August 27 to September 9 to redeem an adult face mask and holder.

Kid’s mask redemption is available for VeloKiddie members only and a maximum of three redemptions a day per customer is allowed.

Sunway Putra Mall

The mall’s architecture is modelled after the Cora Sun-Drop Diamond and the overall shape and main colours of the gem are reflected on the building’s facade and interior. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

Spend RM150 in two receipts to redeem a face mask and a mask holder.

New Putra Junior Club or Autsome Members will only need to spend RM100 in two receipts to redeem a kid’s face mask and a holder.

Sunway Carnival Mall

The Astute Cube reflects the juxtaposition of differently sized cubes that adorn the facade of Sunway Carnival Mall, as well as the large format stores at Sunway Big Box Retail Park and Sunway Citrine. — Picture courtesy of Sunway Malls

Spend RM250 in a minimum of two receipts from August 14 to 31 to redeem a face mask and a mask holder.

Sunway Big Box Retail Park

Spend RM200 in four receipts from August 14 to 31 to redeem a face mask and a mask holder.

A maximum of two NSK receipts is accepted per redemption.

Sunway Citrine

Spend RM200 in two receipts from August 30 to 31 to redeem a face mask and a mask holder.

As we move forward in the fight against Covid-19, Sunway Malls has kickstarted its “Your Safe Space, Our Safe Space” initiative to keep shoppers safe in its premises.

The initiative has seen the enactment of 82 safety and hygiene measures including the installation of 4,000 CCTV cameras, 12 units of thermal cameras, and 30 cameras equipped with facial recognition to encourage physical distancing.

All family-friendly amenities and frequent touchpoints in the mall such as the kid’s toilet, baby rooms, baby strollers, wheelchairs, playgrounds, and play areas are disinfected every 45 minutes and coated with Nano Coating Technology to eliminate viruses and bacteria.

Care ambassadors and physical distancing officers are also stationed within all malls to ensure that shoppers observe physical distancing and the safety and hygiene guidelines.

For more information on the Mask-On Campaign, visit Sunway Malls’ website or any of Sunway Malls’ individual social media pages.