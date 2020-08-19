Terminally-ill student in Sarawak achieves graduation dream after university awards special degree

Phu Joon Meng was all smiles with his parents at the special ceremony August 18, 2020. — Picture from Facebook/uctsofficial

PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) has awarded a special degree to a student who was unable to complete his exams due to cancer.

Phu Joon Meng, 23, was able to realise his dream of becoming a graduate when UCTS awarded him with a Bachelor’s degree in quantity surveying under special provisions, also known as an aegrotat degree.

It was the first time UCTS had ever conferred an aegrotat degree which is awarded to a candidate who was unable to undertake their exams due to illness or death.

UCTS shared the news on its Facebook page this afternoon with a photo of Phu receiving his degree from the university’s vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid.

“The University conferred a Bachelor of Quantity Surveying (Hons) degree under special provision (aegrotat) to Mr Phu Joon Meng yesterday.

“Despite his illness, he is a very determined and hardworking student who was so committed towards his studies,” UCTS wrote.

The Borneo Post reported that Phu joined the quantity surveying programme at UCTS’ Sibu campus in April 2017 and was known for being active as a black belt instructor at the university’s taekwondo club.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour in May 2019 in his final semester and was forced to defer his studies to undergo treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital.

“Because I’m in the taekwondo club, I felt very dizzy and weak after training.

“Initially I thought that it was because I was overexerting myself until one day, I was not doing any exercise but I felt very dizzy and was vomiting, so I went to the hospital. That’s when I found out something was wrong.

“At the time, I did the check-up in Sibu but the doctor advised me to get a second opinion in Kuching. That was when I found out I had a brain tumour so they advised me to go for surgery, which I did on June 29 last year,” said Phu.

The dedicated student was able to resume his studies in February this year and diligently attended his online lectures while commuting to and fro the hospital for treatment.

However, Phu was recently informed that the cancer has spread to other parts of his body and doctors have advised him to stop treatment and live out the rest of his days to the fullest.

In a separate report on New Sarawak Tribune, Phu expressed his gratitude to UCTS for awarding him the aegrotat degree and said he plans on spending quality time with his parents and brother while he still can.

“Health is very important. Don’t take this blessing for granted. You don’t know how it feels when this blessing — our health — has been taken away.

“When your health has deteriorated, you can only rely on other people to take care of you.

“All I want to do now is to spend the rest of my life with my family, especially my parents.

“I want to create more memories with my parents and my brothers before I leave the world,” he said.