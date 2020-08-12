Would you dare to stay in the world's tallest hotel? (VIDEO)

Described as the world's tallest hotel, Ciel is slated to open in 2023. ― Picture courtesy of the First Group via AFP

DUBAI, Aug 12 ― Although the coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc in the hospitality industry, The First Group is moving forward with the construction of the Ciel hotel in Dubai Marina.

The hotel, designed by award-winning architectural firm NORR, takes the form of a 365-metre-tall skyscraper that will house 1,042 guestrooms, including 150 suites.

Guest amenities and facilities will include an observatory and lounge on the 81st floor, as well as a rooftop Sky Terrace, which will give guests the opportunity to discover the panoramic views of Dubai's famous skyline, the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf.

Additional standout design features include a 300-metre-tall atrium with vertically stacked, landscaped and naturally ventilated terraces spanning the 82-storey building.

More than 11,800 cubic metres of concrete and in excess of 3,000 tonnes of steel will be used to construct the foundations of the luxury hotel, which is described by The First Group as the “world's tallest hotel.”

“Ciel will set a new benchmark for innovative design in super-tall buildings, not just in Dubai, but globally. This landmark project will become an exciting addition to the famous Dubai Marina skyline,” Yahya Jan, President & Design Director for NORR, commented in a statement.

The award-winning hotel is set to dethrone the 356-metre-high Gevora in Dubai's Shaikh Zayed Road, which currently stands as the world's tallest hotel with 75 floors.

While the hotel is reportedly close to completion, Ciel will welcome its first guests in 2023. ― AFP-Relaxnews