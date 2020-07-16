Desaru waterpark welcomes visitors with new norm, offers discounted tickets during RMCO

Families with younger children can also enjoy the Kids Ahoy, child-friendly set of activities. —Picture courtesy of Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — A recent rewarding moment for Johor’s Desaru Coast's Adventure Waterpark was reopening its doors after a four-month hiatus amid the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Its general manager Shahrul Nizar Ahmad told MalayMail that it has been an overwhelming experience after seeing their first customers after so long since the MCO was kicked in

And just like any other business that is allowed to operate amid the RMCO, strict protocols have been enforced under its belt to facilitate the new normal.

The rules and regulations enforced in Desaru Waterpark are also on par with the regulations by the Malaysia’s National Security Council (NSC).

From entertaining a daily number of 5,000 visitors, the waterpark has reduced the number to 1,500 people to facilitate the enforcement of social distancing.

“And once we have reached a maximum number of 1,500 people, we tell our visitors that no more than that can enter the park because we have already promised to keep to that specific number.

“As such, we have even rejected families and visitors who have surpassed the 1,500 mark and told them that they could either visit the park another time."

The waterpark also prioritises vigorous santising as part of its routine in ensuring that its highly touch-point areas such as its automated screens and locker rooms are sanitised on a minimum basis of once every hour.

“Public areas in the waterpark, on the other hand, are sanitised at a minimum of three times daily.

"Our locker rooms that used to hold 80 people at one time now can only accomodate 20 people at a time to ensure social distancing is observed."

Shahrul also said that the water coaster ride (one of the highlights of the waterpark) was sanitised once a ride is completed.

“Because visitors would usually swarm the Kraken's Revenge ride, we make sure that the hand railings are always sanitised so that it would be safe for the next group of riders.

Shahrul also mentioned that the park’s Lazy River ride that lets visitors float on a man-made river also has staff monitoring the entire river that spans 350 metres and making sure that visitors adhere to social distancing rules.

“Because social distancing has been put in place, we only accommodate 100 people that are further separated on an hourly basis as compared to 300 people before the MCO kicked in.

“And throughout the entire duration when visitors travel along the Lazy River, we have also placed 15 to 20 lifeguards that are separated by a five to 10 meter distance from each other.”

On top of the strict rules put in place, the waterpark is also offering visitors discounted rates for their regular admission passes to encourage Malaysians to visit the waterpark.

“Malaysians with valid Mykad are able to purchase tickets for RM59 while ticket admission for children and senior citizens are priced at RM39.

“Oher guests are able to benefit from the discounted prices of the regular admission tickets that are priced at RM75 for an adult pass while tickets for children and senior citizens are priced at RM 49.

Families and friends are able to rekindle fun memories in Desaru Coast's Adventure Waterpark. —Picture courtesy of Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark

“We decided to offer this 50 per cent discount on ticket admissions to celebrate Malaysia’s united stance in combating the Covid-19 thus far and we wanted all to be able to experience the excitement of being in a waterpark.”

As to whether the discounted ticket pricing was able to recoup business losses amid such trying times, Shahrul said it was possible.

“With ticket prices being very reasonable, wouldn't visitors be willing to spend more on other expenses such as our merchandise or food served in our in-house restaurants?

“But essentially, we offered these discounted prices to celebrate the reopening of our waterpark after being stuck at home for so long and to introduce the concept of waterpark to those who have not visited it at all.

“We want all to experience this feeling of being ‘alive again’ while having fun at the waterpark and to offer safe entertainment to Malaysians who have been feeling gloomy during the MCO," said Shahrul.

Those keen on visiting Desaru Coast Adventure Waterpark can do so by surfing its website or its Facebook page.

One can also call their centre at 07- 878 3828 or 07- 878 3800.