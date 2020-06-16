Chryseis Tan and Faliq Nasimuddin hold baby shower, has guests guessing gender by using Gucci handbags worth RM5,500 (VIDEO)

It’s a girl: The parents-to-be are expected to welcome their bundle of joy at the end of the month or early July. — Pictures from Instagram/Chryseis Tan

PETALING JAYA, June 16 — Berjaya Corporation’s Chryseis Tan and Naza scion SM Faliq SM Nasimuddin will be welcoming a baby girl very soon.

The daughter of Tan Sri Vincent Tan recently took to Instagram to share images from the expectant couple’s baby shower and gender reveal party that was held at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Kuala Lumpur.

On top of an elaborate pastel-themed event that included helium balloons, a three-tier cake and a floral wall backdrop, guests took part in a guessing game that featured two current-season Gucci handbags.

Family members and friends were asked to guess the baby’s sex by placing their votes in the luxury bags – a soft blue bag for a baby boy and a soft pink bag for a baby girl.

The Italian luxury brand’s latest GG Marmont small shoulder bag retails for US$1,290 (RM5,500) according to Gucci’s US website.

With the majority of votes being cast for a boy, only a handful of family members and friends guessed correctly.

“Yes, it’s baby Chrys! To the 98 per cent of my family and friends who guessed it was a baby boy, sorry to disappoint you all but mummy and daddy can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” the Berjaya Times Square chief executive officer and executive director of Berjaya Assets wrote.

A video posted by Tan shows her father Vincent, mother Puan Sri Esther Tan and mother-in-law Puan Sri Zaleha Ismail popping three black balloons containing pink confetti for the grand reveal.

Gender reveal parties have become increasingly trendy, beginning around a decade ago after a 2008 YouTube video went viral.

The parents-to-be are expected to welcome their baby girl at the end of the month or early July.

The 31-year-old heiress married Faliq, the son of the late Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin SM Amin in a lavish 2018 wedding ceremony that was held at The Chateau in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang.

Tan first met the Naza Group heir when they were studying at the same international school.