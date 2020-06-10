Guess presents an eyewear collection with J. Balvin

The Guess x J. Balvin Colores capsule will be available online and from stores this spring. — Picture courtesy of Guess via AFP

LOS ANGELES, June 10 — Guess and Colombian singer J. Balvin have launched yet another collaboration, this time for a range of vividly coloured eyewear inspired by the artist's latest album Colores. Pieces from the new capsule are available online from Guess.com and from selected stores.

The partnership between Guess and the Colombian music star J. Balvin is set to endure. The singer, whose looks are a source of inspiration for some 41 million Instagram users, has joined forces with the brand for an eyewear capsule with an aesthetic that spotlights his latest studio album, Colores.

Not surprisingly, given the reggaeton singer's participation, the three frames in the capsule which are distinguished by geometric and retro forms, are available in a range of vibrantly coloured versions.

Notable among them is the square-shaped acetate “GU8224,” which is available in different colour combinations like Havana blue and transparent orange, and the rectangular “GU8225” in Havana green and transparent green.

Last but not least, the “GU8226” stands out with its feminine cat's-eye shape and a much more discreet color palette of Havana amber and untinted transparent.

This latest Guess x J. Balvin Colores eyewear collection follows hot on the heels of a ready-to-wear and accessories capsule for men, women and children, which was also inspired by the singer's most recent album. — AFP-Relaxnews